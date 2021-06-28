McGovern new Trinity Friends lead pastor

Independent staff and submitted information

Trinity Friends Church welcomes new Lead Pastor Matthew McGovern to the church staff and Van Wert community.

Matt McGovern

Pastor McGovern comes to Van Wert from Hughesville, Pennsylvania, where he served as the family life pastor for 11 years at Hughesville Evangelical Friends Church. He is a graduate of Lycoming College (Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration) and Rawlings School of Divinity, Liberty University (Master of Arts degree in Christian ministry and pastoral counseling). He has over 13 years of experience in ministry, including marital and parental counseling, divorce, grief and trauma recovery, and the organization of children and youth ministries.

He also served as director of the international youth organization, Young Life, for a number of years.

Pastor McGovern said he is excited for what God has in store for not only his own family, but also for Trinity Friends Church and the Van Wert community. He and his wife, Amy, have been married for 23 years and have been blessed with three children: their son, Ben, 20, and daughter, Laura, 17, both attending college, and daughter, Hannah, 14, who will be a student at Van Wert High School this fall.

TFC’s worship services are every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Kingdom Kids Children’s Ministry is offered at the same time for nursery through elementary grades. Worship services are also streamed at https://www.facebook.com/trinityfriendsvanwert. BRICK (Building Relationships in Christ our King) Youth Group is held each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The church campus is located at 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.