Monday Mailbag: Eggerss Stadium, NCAA

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the status of Eggerss Stadium/construction of a new stadium and how a recent court decision may affect NCAA schools and athletes.

Q: What is the status of the renovation of Eggerss Stadium or new football field construction for Van Wert. I have not heard in a while. Name withheld upon request

A: I reached out to Anthony Adams, who serves as President of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education and is the board’s representative on the Athletic Council. This is his response, word for word and it indicates that renovation plans are in the works.

“As we approach what I’m sure will be another exciting football season, it is certainly natural to again discuss Eggerss Stadium.”

“In addition to the improvements made over the past few years including new visitors bleachers, new concrete, fencing, parking lot improvements and landscaping, we are pleased to unveil new play clocks and state championship signage for this fall.”

“Regarding the renovation of the stadium structure, there has been a lot of work and conversations taking place behind the scenes to decide our next move and how to best leverage the excitement around the state championship.“

“Between now and the start of the football season, there will be a lot of additional information coming out regarding plans to move forward on the renovation of Eggerss Stadium. There will soon be opportunities for those passionate about the stadium to make an impact, jump in and be a part of something very big”

“For now, I will simply say stay tuned and GO COUGARS.”

Of course, the VW independent will keep everyone informed on the latest developments.

Q: What is your opinion on how last week’s Supreme Court decision regarding college athletes’ education-related compensation will affect college sports at all levels in the long run — football and basketball especially — majors, mid-majors, Division II, Division III, et. al? Name withheld upon request

A: This is strictly my opinion, but I think it will eventually lead to an even greater divide between the major Division I top tier programs and the ones that are struggling and programs like the MAC and the Sun Belt Conference. In other words, I believe the rich will get richer and the rest will find it difficult to keep up. I’m talking about programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, etc. that can offer more in the way of exposure and opportunities for student-athletes to market themselves. For basketball, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke and other annual contenders most likely won’t miss a beat.

With all due respect, programs like Vanderbilt, Rice, and perhaps even Nebraska will find themselves deeper in the hole.

I’m not sure how of an affect it’ll have on Division II and III schools. There’s already a big gap among the top Division III schools and the rest of the field, but it’s tough to say how much things can or may change.

I’ve said it before – I don’t have a problem with anyone making money, but I wonder if this is the right way for college athletes. Then again, outside of setting some sort of reasonable stipend (even that would present challenges to a lot of schools) and being a bit more flexible, I don’t have any practical suggestions.

I agree if any student can make money by using their talents, be it engineering, music or whatever while in school, why shouldn’t they be able to cash in?

I’ve also said that I don’t buy the argument that student-athletes on scholarship are exploited or get nothing and I’m sticking with it. For those on a full scholarship, that’s worth quite a bit of money if they choose to take advantage of it. Just ask any families or students trying to keep up with tuition payments or have to take out massive student loans. I put my daughter through college and I still remember those monthly statements coming from the university.

In addition, even if you’re a fourth string quarterback at a school such as Ohio State, that will go a long way after graduation. It helps open some doors.

Having said all of that, let’s see how this works. Perhaps the impact will be minimal (I doubt it), but who knows?

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.