VW Health offers special lab test pricing

Independent staff and submitted information

Getting one’s health-related numbers checked regularly and knowing what they mean is a great step towards better health.

During the entire month of July, Van Wert Health is offering special pricing for selected preventative lab tests. Anyone in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana is welcome to participate in this promotion, and guests do not have to be a patient of Van Wert Health in order to participate.

By learning about what numbers and ranges people should be in and how they compare against “healthy” numbers, they can take action towards maintaining or leading a healthy life.

Some of the more well-known chronic conditions like heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and diabetes can be prevented by keeping important statistics in healthy ranges.

One of the tests offered during the “Know Your Numbers” month promotion is the Complete Blood Count (CBC), which is a blood test used to evaluate one’s overall health and detect a wide range of disorders, including anemia, infection, and leukemia. Several blood components and features are measured, including: red and white blood cells, hemoglobin, hematocrit, and platelets. Abnormal increases or decreases in cell counts, as revealed in a CBC, may indicate that a person has an underlying medical condition that calls for further evaluation.

Other tests offered during Know Your Numbers month include:

Comprehensive Metabolic Profile ($20)

Lipid Profile ($20)

Complete Blood Count ($20)

Hemoglobin A1c ($25)

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone ($25)

Prostate Specific Antigen ($30)

Visitors are invited to walk-in any time during the month of July. Appointments are not needed. Participating lab locations include the Van Wert Health Center (140 Fox Road, Suite 106), Van Wert Health Hospital (1250 S. Washington St.), Van Wert Health North (214 Towne Center Blvd.), all in Van Wert.

More information is available online at vanwertheatlh.org, including a complete listing of the outpatient lab hours at each facility. Patients with additional questions may reach a staff member via email at vanwerthealth.org or by calling 419.238.8623.