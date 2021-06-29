ACME: Cougars rally for road win

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert rallied from two runs down to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 7-2 in ACME baseball action on Monday.

The Titans scored runs in the second and third innings and the score remained 2-0 until the top of the sixth when the Cougars (10-2) plated five runs, then added two more in the seventh.

Josh Reichert accounted for Van Wert’s first run by scoring on a wild pitch, then Kaiden Bates drove in Breckin Boroff to tie the game 2-2. Travis Francis scored on an error, then Turner Witten’s RBI single scored Bates. One batter later, Ethan Rupert crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

An RBI single by Boroff in the seventh scored AJ Proffitt, then Dierks Knoch made it 7-2 by scoring on another error. The Titans finished with four errors in the game.

Bates and Boroff each had two hits and Reichert earned a complete game victory on the mound by scattering seven hits, striking out two and walking two.