CERT, Salvation Army help fire victims

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Emergency Response Team (CERT) was called out Monday morning to assist the Van Wert Fire Department at a house fire in the 400 block of East Main Street. CERT and The Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the fire victims.

After meeting with the family, it was determined the following clothing donations are needed:

Adult female: Shirts (medium), pants (medium), shoes/boots (7)

Adult male: Shirts (medium), pants (32/30), shoes/boots (11.5)

Juvenile male: Shirt (6/7), pants (6/7), shoes/boots (4/5)

Van Wert Fire Department trucks are shown in the 400 block of East Main Street as firefighters extinguished a house fire there on Monday. CERT photo

Clothing donations can be dropped off to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Those delivering clothes should tell the Salvation Army staff the donation is for CERT case 8119 and the items will be held for the family to pick up. Donations will be accepted until Monday, July 5.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to the Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. To ensure donations go directly to the affected family, write “8119“ on the memo line. Donations will be accepted until Monday, July 12.

For more information, call the EMA office at 419.238.1300. CERT is a United Way agency.