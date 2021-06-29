Don Bachman tourney set for July

VW independent sports/submitted information

The 16th annual Don Bachman Memorial Baseball Tournament will be held July 9-11 at Smiley and Jubilee Parks in Van Wert and this year’s event will feature over 30 teams of 8u 10u and 12u baseball players from the surrounding counties.

Opening ceremonies will be held on the Bank of Berne field at Jubilee Park at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9th and the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Sam Bachman, who just completed his third year at Miami (OH) University where he earned All-American honors as a pitcher for the Redhawks.

Sam is entering this year’s Major League Baseball draft and is projected to be an early first round selection.