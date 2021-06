Findlay Team Camp Champs!

It may be summer but members of Van Wert’s girls basketball team spent the weekend at the Findlay Team Camp prepping for the upcoming season. The girls enjoyed a successful weekend and went 8-4 against extremely tough competition, and they capped off the weekend by defeating Division I Stow-Munroe Falls High School in the Silver Bracket championship game. 26 varsity teams took part in the camp. Photo submitted