Hartwig brings elegant tea party to VW

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

When the term “tea party” comes up, people often think of conservative political groups — or the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland. However, more than 60 local residents had the opportunity to experience the elegance of a traditional tea party Sunday afternoon during city resident Louise Hartwig’s Tea at Three Garden Party.

A tasteful card and flower arrangement greeted guests at Louise Hartwig’s Tea at Three event on Sunday afternoon. photos by Ming Cross

Although skies threatened on occasion, the event, held amid the expansive gardens and tastefully decorated Tea Room at Hartwig’s home on South Walnut Street, went off spectacularly, to judge from those who attended.

Hartwig said she had been holding the Tea at Three events for several years, but on a much smaller and more intimate level. That was about to change.

“(The teas) became popular, and, at another event, it was suggested (I) do a tea in my gardens; and, foolishly, I agreed,” Hartwig explained. “I love a party and the preparation, but this was a big number.”

Having a party in her gardens, though, was a natural for the longtime local resident, an original member of the local Master Gardeners group, as well as the driving force behind the Children’s Garden in Smiley Park. With gardens that look like they belong in a magazine, Hartwig definitely had the right setting for an elegant tea party.

In addition, with some much-appreciated help from others, Hartwig also provided a sumptuous repast just perfect for the gorgeous setting, with tea cakes, finger sandwiches, scones and other pastries, fruit, a variety of drinks, and many other delicious tidbits too numerous to name. Of course, there was tea.

Several of the elegantly garbed guests gathered in Hartwig’s magazine-like gardens.

Beautiful flowers were everywhere as well: In the garden, Hartwig’s Tea Room, and the tables, which were dressed in pristine white tablecloths. Hartwig also used her large assortment of beautiful china and glassware for the event.

Those invited dressed in summer splendor — with many of the women wearing floral summer hats and frocks — and, from the raves on social media, the event was a “smashing good time”, as the Brits, who invented the whole tea thing, would say.

Ra-ther.