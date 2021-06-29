OHSAA sets football regional assignments

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — It appears there will be no changes involving local high school football teams and their respective regions this fall.

Nate Jackson and the Division IV state champion Van Wert Cougars will stay in Region 14 this fall. Jerry Mason photo

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday and the defending Division IV state champion Van Wert Cougars will remain in Region 14, while Crestview will stay in Division VII, Region 26. No other Western Buckeye League or Northwest Conference school will change regions this fall. In addition, Wayne Trace will remain in Division VI, Region 22 and Parkway will stay in Division IV, Region 24.

As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.

All 2021 OHSAA football regions can be found online at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021.

The 10-week regular-season begins on Friday, August 20 for most schools, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that will begin October 29-30.

In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.

Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice August 1.

2021 OHSAA Football Calendar

Sunday, August 1: first day of official coaching permitted

August 6-14: scrimmage dates

Monday, August 16: regular-season begins (First Friday is August 20)

Tuesday, Sept. 14: first weekly computer points released

Saturday, Oct. 23: regular-season ends

Sunday, Oct. 24: final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced

Fri./Sat., Oct. 29-30: regional playoffs first round

Fri./Sat., Nov. 5-6: regional quarterfinals

Fri./Sat., Nov. 12-13: regional semifinals

Fri./Sat., Nov. 19-20: regional finals

Fri./Sat., Nov. 26-27: state semifinals

Thurs./Fri./Sat., Dec. 2-4: state championships in Canton