OHSAA sets football regional assignments
VW independent sports/submitted information
COLUMBUS — It appears there will be no changes involving local high school football teams and their respective regions this fall.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday and the defending Division IV state champion Van Wert Cougars will remain in Region 14, while Crestview will stay in Division VII, Region 26. No other Western Buckeye League or Northwest Conference school will change regions this fall. In addition, Wayne Trace will remain in Division VI, Region 22 and Parkway will stay in Division IV, Region 24.
As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.
All 2021 OHSAA football regions can be found online at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021.
The 10-week regular-season begins on Friday, August 20 for most schools, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that will begin October 29-30.
In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.
Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice August 1.
2021 OHSAA Football Calendar
Sunday, August 1: first day of official coaching permitted
August 6-14: scrimmage dates
Monday, August 16: regular-season begins (First Friday is August 20)
Tuesday, Sept. 14: first weekly computer points released
Saturday, Oct. 23: regular-season ends
Sunday, Oct. 24: final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced
Fri./Sat., Oct. 29-30: regional playoffs first round
Fri./Sat., Nov. 5-6: regional quarterfinals
Fri./Sat., Nov. 12-13: regional semifinals
Fri./Sat., Nov. 19-20: regional finals
Fri./Sat., Nov. 26-27: state semifinals
Thurs./Fri./Sat., Dec. 2-4: state championships in Canton
