Parks director provides city fireworks info

Independent staff and submitted information

According to Van Wert Parks Director Kyle Klinker, the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display will begin directly at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Van Wert High School, 10708 Ohio 118.

Funding for the display is provided by the Van Wert County Foundation, the City of Van Wert, and a number of other donors.

Klinker reminded those who attend the display to not bring any alcohol, fireworks, or sparklers onto school property. This for the safety and respect of others also viewing the fireworks show.

For more information, call the Van Wert Parks Department at 419.238.9121.