Random Thoughts: Eggerss, ’21 football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Yes, it’s baseball season but the latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around Eggerss Stadium, the early start to the high school football season, Van Wert’s 2021 football schedule, the Fort Wayne Komets and Independence Day.

Eggerss Stadium

If you read the latest Monday Mailbag, it certainly seems as though renovation is in the cards for Eggerss Stadium, instead of building a new facility.

“Between now and the start of the football season, there will be a lot of additional information coming out regarding plans to move forward on the renovation of Eggerss Stadium,” Van Wert City Schools Board of Education President Anthony Adams said in response to a question about the stadium. “There will soon be opportunities for those passionate about the stadium to make an impact, jump in and be a part of something very big.”

As mentioned in the feature fundraising will be a big hurdle, but it’ll be interesting to see and hear the plans and how the powers-that-be plan to raise money to cover the cost.

There are people who want to see a stadium built at the high school and Eggerss Stadium renovations will be a tough sell to them. There are pros and cons and challenges to both suggestions, new vs. renovate but speaking from experience, I can say it will cost far less to renovate Eggerss Stadium than to build new.

Some people may not like to hear that or may not believe it, but it’s true and if raising funds isn’t necessarily going to be easy, that’s the way to go.

Regardless, I’m looking forward to the day when we learn more about the plans.

By Labor Day

High school football’s regular season is kicking off on August 20, a week earlier than previous years and that’s due to the expanded OHSAA playoff format.

It also means teams throughout Ohio will have played three games before Labor Day – August 20, 27 and September 3.

I love football, but I’m not sure how I feel about that.

Van Wert

Van Wert won’t have consecutive home games or consecutive road games during the 2021 high school football regular season.

The Cougars will alternate away-home each week throughout the season and once again, the schedule includes consecutive weeks of Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf. That’s always a rough stretch.

The only shot at back-to-back home games would be the regular season finale against Bath on October 22, then a playoff game at Eggerss Stadium the following weekend.

Komets

Even if you’re just a casual hockey fan, it’s pretty exciting to see the Komets playing for the East Coast Hockey League’s Kelly Cup.

The Komets were able to nab one of the first two games on the road, which was extremely important.

Here’s hoping they can finish the job and bring home the franchise’s first ever Kelly Cup.

Happy Independence Day

Since July 4 will fall before the next edition of Random Thoughts, happy Independence Day to everyone! Perhaps next week I’ll talk about the 2021 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.