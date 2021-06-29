Sharon Kay Hainline

Sharon Kay Hainline, 82, of Van Wert, passed away the morning of Friday, June 25, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.

She was born July 27, 1938, in Otway, the daughter of the Rev. Wilbur and Minnie (Shelton) Stivers, who both preceded her in death.

Sharon was a 1956 graduate of Mendon Union High School. Later that year, on November 4, 1956, she married her first love and partner in life, Rolland L. Hairline, at Mendon Methodist Church, with her father officiating the ceremony.

Primarily a homemaker, Sharon also worked at J.C. Penney, Kennedy-Kuhn, and Triad Insurance. She was also a member of Grace Bible Church. Sharon enjoyed horseback riding, reading, entertaining, and trying new recipes. She was blessed with many friends who she dearly loved.

She is survived by her children, daughter Robin (James) Young of Van Wert and son Mark Hainline of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Shanna (William) English of Van Wert, Kyle Hainline of Delphos, Blake (Nicole) Young of Wauseon, Cora Miracle of Rockford, and Rachel Hainline of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 12 great-grandchildren; and two nephews, David (Jane) Wilson and James Wilson, both of Manchester.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rolland; her sister, Marjorie Wilson; and brother-in-law, Kyle Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Lance Hostetler officiating. Sharon will be interred privately next to her husband in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sharon`s memory may be sent to Grace Bible Church.Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.