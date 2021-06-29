Super majority lack delays Vision Park quit-claim deed

Mayor Ken Markward provides an update on Fourth of July events and activities during Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The lack of a three-fourths majority at Monday’s meeting forced Van Wert City Council to put an economic development measure on hold until its first meeting in July. Also during the brief meeting, Mayor Ken Markward also talked about Fourth of July events in the city and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted city workers were collecting brush this week.

Ordinance 21-06-041, a measure authorizing the mayor to provide a quit-claim deed for approximately 20 acres in Vision Park to the Community Improvement Corporation, was on Monday’s consent agenda for passage on first and final reading. However, Council’s rules requiring three readings before passage must be suspended before consent agenda legislation can be adopted. To suspend the rules, at least five Council members (a three-fourths majority) must approve. With three Council members (Jeff Agler, Steve Hellman, and Joel Penton) absent on Monday, that left only four of the seven members present — not enough to suspend the rules.

Moreover, while Council President Jon Tomlinson was the fifth Council member present at the meeting, he is only allowed to vote to tie-break situations.

Without the needed majority, Council was forced to remove the legislation from the consent agenda and table it until Council’s next meeting on Monday, July 12.

Later Monday, an ordinance amending the city’s zoning ordinance to make downtown second-floor residential projects permitted uses, rather than conditional uses, was unanimously adopted on third and final reading. A simple majority is needed to adopt measures on third and final reading.

During his report, Mayor Markward talked about events and activities taking place in the city on Independence Day. Those include the traditional Holiday at Home activities on the grounds of the Van Wert County Historical Society Museum at Third and Washington streets, which will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; a parade at 11 a.m. hosted by American Legion Post 178 that will run from the YWCA to the YMCA on Main Street, followed by various activities in Fountain Park from noon-2 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Van Wert High School (see the story below for more information).

Fleming noted that, this week, municipal workers were collecting brush placed at the curb, by city residents and also thanked Van Wert Health and Vancrest Health Care Center for funding installation of a bike rack and water stations in Fountain Park.

Tomlinson noted that the city’s state audit was now public information, while City Auditor Martha Balyeat sought approval for a then-and-now certificate of $7,750 to pay the city’s portion of the fireworks show. Council unanimously approved the certificate.

Balyeat also noted that city officials have an open date on Tuesday, July 6, if they want to speak to Van Wert Rotary Club about the charter government ballot issue proposed for this November’s general election. Legislation to place the charter government issue on the ballot will be considered for passage at the July 12 Council meeting.

During his report, Law Director John Hatcher said his father, Ed Hatcher, is stepping down as assistant law director after 9½ years in that position. The law director said local attorney Shaun Putman will temporarily fill the position until a permanent replacement can be found.

Economic Development Committee Chair Jeff Kallas reported that state funding for businesses and organizations needing assistance to recover from COVID-19 pandemic-related losses can apply for new funding starting Tuesday (more information will be in Wednesday’s independent).

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.