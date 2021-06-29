TFC names food pantry for Karla Laukhuf

Independent staff and submitted information

The Trinity Friends Food Pantry has new hours and a new name. The pantry, now called Karla’s Kupboard, is open every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m., as well as the first Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The name change is in honor of Karla Laukhuf, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who went home to be with her Savior on April 9.

Family members and church officials were on hand to dedicate Trinity Friends Church’s Food Pantry as Karla’s Kupboard in honor of the late Karla Laukhuf. photo provided

When Karla was a young girl, just out of school and working her first job, she began to feel God’s call to serve. Her parents, Neil and Karen Hammons, worked in ministry and had gone on several missions’ trips. Karla, though not always supportive of her parents’ service in missions, was inspired to go with them to Haiti, a trip that would forever change her.

Upon her return to Van Wert, a servant’s heart continued to develop in Karla. When she encountered some data showing the great number of county residents in need of food, God reminded her of His instruction to Peter in John 21:15-18: “if you love me, feed my sheep.” With the help of her parents, the food pantry was born as a small cupboard in the educational wing of Trinity Friends Church. It later became the Banquet Table.

Today, that little cupboard has morphed into an organization that feeds over 100 families in the Van Wert area every month. It all started with an “impossible” dream and a call to serve. The Banquet Table Board of Directors has renamed the pantry, Karla’s Kupboard, to honor and memorialize Laukhuf’s dream and service to her Lord and Savior.

All those in need of supplemental groceries are encouraged to visit up to twice per month on the days and times listed above. Karla’s Kupboard is located at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.