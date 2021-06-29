Witten throws no-hitter vs. New Haven

Van Wert independent sports

NEW HAVEN (IN) – Turner Witten pitched a no-hitter, had three hits and drove in four runs as Van Wert dominated New Haven 20-0 in five innings of ACME baseball on Tuesday.

Witten struck out five, walked two and had an RBI single in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the second, an RBI double in the third and drove in another run in the fourth.

Ethan Rupert also had four RBIs, including a run scoring triple, while Kaiden Bates had three hits and three RBIs. Travis Francis drove in three runs and Bates, Luke Wessell, Rupert and Dierks Knoch each scored three runs.

The Cougars led 3-0 after the first inning, 5-0 after two and 10-0 after three. Van Wert (11-2) then added 10 runs in the fourth and finished with 15 hits in the game.