Local YWCA to offer RJT youth program

Submitted information

The YWCA USA has adopted the USA Track & Field RunJumpThrow (RJT) youth activity program as part of its national offering to the girls it serves, and the YWCA of Van Wert County is excited to bring this program back to the community this year.

In 2014, USATF and The Hershey Company created RunJumpThrow, a hands-on learning program designed to get kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic running, jumping and throwing skills through track and field. RJT is an evidenced-based program that addresses the trend of reduced physical activity among youth and can be instrumental in creating a safe, accessible environment that fosters physical literacy.

Thanks to partial funding by the United Way of Van Wert and additional program support available through USATF, the YWCA is able to offer RunJumpThrow at no cost to community youth as well as surrounding counties. “Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up strong,” YWCA CEO Kimberly Laudick said. “This mission-based RunJumpThrow curriculum allows us to broaden our services and focus on one of our YWCA USA signature outcomes, which is to improve the health and safety of women and girls.”

The program will start on July 7 and run every Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. for six weeks and the last day, August 11, will consist of a fun competition for kids to test their skills. Both boys and girls, ages 6-12 may participate but must pre-register by July 2.

Registration forms can be picked up at the YWCA, printed from the YWCA website, requested through the YWCA Facebook page or by e-mailing bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org. All activities within the program will be held at the Van Wert High School Track and Field complex.

The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.