3 sentenced in VW Common Pleas Court

Independent staff and submitted information

Three people received community control sentences during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Brandi Runyon, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. As part of her community control sentence, Runyon must spent up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, perform 200 hours of community service, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Dwayne Watts, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. Watts must perform 200 hours of community service and undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Timothy Burnett, 56, of Venedocia, was given two years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He must also perform 100 hours of community service and undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Also this week, John Snavely, 55, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his unsecured personal surety bond by failing a drug test. A new $2,500 cash bond was set in the case. A pretrial conference was previously scheduled for Wednesday, July 7.