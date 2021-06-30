Garry Richie

Garry Richie, 72, of Van Wert, and formerly of Florida and Indiana, lost his courageous battle with cancer at 11:23 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 25, 1949, in Knox, Indiana, the son of J. B. and Beatrice (Cole) Richie, who both preceded him in death.

Garry served his country in the United States Army, 3rd Brigade, stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and he worked as a flooring installer.

Garry enjoyed watching comedy and western movies, listening to oldies, and fishing while living in Florida. He loved playing with his grandkids and spending time with his family, especially during family dinners. He often joked, played tricks, and made others laugh.

Garry was baptized in the Yellow Rver in Knox, Indiana, and recently rededicated his life to God.

He is survived by his daughters, Tabatha (Matt) Blackmore of Van Wert, Angela Bustos of Van Wert, Tina (Steve) Bowen of Elida, Jayleen Richie of Florida, and Amanda (Burke) Richeson of Plymouth, Indiana; two sons, J. B. (Sara) Richie of Florida and Aaron (Autumn) Richie of Bloomington, Indiana; three sisters, Barb (Ray) Mitchner of Missouri, Lilian (Brad) Small of Dixon, and Melissa (Brian) Frain of Knox, Indiana; two brothers, Larry (Patty) Richie of Plymouth, Indiana, and Danny (Susan) Richie of Knox, Indiana; 28 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Scarlet Gaye (Sands) Richie; a son, Eric Rex Richie; and two sisters, Pruda Dunno and Regina Risner.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. He will be buried privately next to his wife and son in Oak Park Cemetery in Knox, Indiana.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Garry`s memory may be sent to American Cancer Society.Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.