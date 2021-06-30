Health dept. to implement sewer program

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District will begin implementation of the Household Sewage Treatment Systems Operation and Maintenance Program on Thursday, July 15.

In 2015, the Ohio Department of Health implemented new sewage treatment system rules. The rules specified that local health departments must establish an operation and maintenance permitting program for sewage treatment systems. The requirements for this program can be found in the Ohio Administrative Code Chapter 3701-29-19.

The rules specifically state that all sewage treatment systems permitted after the effective date of the rules (January 1, 2015) receive O&M management and system owner education. It also requires health departments to develop a timeline and process for phasing in all existing sewage treatments systems in the county.

The primary purpose of the O&M program is to provide homeowners with education on how to maintain their sewage treatment systems and ensure the systems are being maintained properly. Maintaining a septic system properly can help to increase its longevity and identify potential issues before they cause a public health nuisance or failure of the sewage treatment system. This program alone does not require people to upgrade their sewage treatment system.

The O&M program requires homeowners to obtain an Operation Permit that will be renewed every five years. The permit fee is $50, which helps cover the cost of the implementation of the program, including educational materials and evaluations. Homeowners have the option to have their system evaluated by the health department or a licensed service provider. Along with the permit, education regarding the system is provided, as well as an evaluation report (if conducted by the health department) containing any recommendations for the system maintenance.

The health department will begin the program with systems that have been permitted from January 2010 to the present. All real estate inspections and transfers from the past six months will also be included in the first phase. Each year, for a time period of five years, more households will be phased into the program. Homeowners may also voluntarily add their systems to the program at any time.

In addition, the health department will hold two public meetings to provide the community with information on the program. The public meetings will be held at the Van Wert County Health Department, as well as via WebEx. Information for joining the public meetings via WebEx is found below:

Tuesday, July 6, at 11 a.m.

https://vanwertcountygeneralhealthdistrict.my.webex.com/vanwertcountygeneralhealthdistrict.my/j.php?MTID=mc94b2c0359cc0f3fb71cc1503fa36fa7

1-415-655-0001 US Toll

Access code: 182 056 4783

Monday, July 12, at 7 p.m.

https://vanwertcountygeneralhealthdistrict.my.webex.com/vanwertcountygeneralhealthdistrict.my/j.php?MTID=m7220d1dafd23c5c41f2a40150f1a715f

1-415-655-0001 US Toll

Access code: 182 341 7275

A public hearing on the proposed Operation and Maintenance Permit Fee of $50 will be held Wednesday, July 14, at 8 a.m., at the health department and via WebEx.

July 14 at 8 a.m.

https://vanwertcountygeneralhealthdistrict.my.webex.com/vanwertcountygeneralhealthdistrict.my/j.php?MTID=maeb169b06c2a6baeb05b47c732650beb

1-415-655-0001 US Toll

Access code: 182 072 6448