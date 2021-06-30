NPAC to host Southern women’s comedy troupe in Oct.

Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks comedy show will be coming to Van Wert in October. photo provided

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert is becoming a destination for comedy! Unverferth Family Dentistry will present Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 23.

The Southern Fried Chicks have busted out of the hen house for a night on the town with their new show, the “Cage-Free Comedy Tour!” Rated as the top-grossing comedy tour on the road today, The Southern Fried Chicks provide an evening of free-range comedy starring Etta May, Sonya White, Mia Jackson, and Style Network’s Trish Suhr.

The audience will get to know the Chicks like never before in this new Cage-Free Comedy Tour featuring new stories, music, audience participation, singing, dancing, and a multimedia show. Since the debut of their one-hour comedy special on CMT, this hilarious, all-female comedy tour has entertained legions of fans and has never been funnier. Four different stand-up comedians share their hilarious takes on life, love, and living in middle America — think Blue Collar Comedy Tour with better hair and bigger attitude.

Leading the flock is Etta May, winner of the prestigious, American Comedy Award’s “Comic of the Year .” This Kentucky woman is a comedy icon, described as “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” Etta has been seen on “Oprah”, CMT, Showtime, “Comic Strip Live”, and “Comedy Stage,” as well as many others. Etta May is an audience favorite of XM/Sirius Radio Comedy Channels and on the syndicated radio show “The Bob and Tom Show.” She’s a regular on CMT countdown shows and featured programming. CMT’s Documentary Series that featured the “Blue Collar” boys and “Etta May” places her as one of the top southern comics in the business.

Member sales have now begun and general sales begin Wednesday, July 7. Along with Unverferth Family Dentistry, the 2021 Annual Sponsors keeping ticket prices low are Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

Van Wert Live event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the Box Office by phone 419.238.6722 or in person from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Van Wert Live headquarters and box office are within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.