State offers $155M in biz recovery grants

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert County Economic Development Director Stacy Adam urges local small and medium-sized businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for new grant programs offered by the state.

Applications are now being taken for grant programs announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted earlier this week.

“These four new grant programs will help industries that experienced losses over the last year because of the pandemic,” said Governor DeWine when the programs were announced. “Ohio’s economy is moving forward, and with new grant programs like the ones we are announcing today, we are optimistic that our economy will only continue to grow stronger from here.”

The programs will provide $155 million in grant funding to businesses that opened in 2020, food and beverage establishments, entertainment venues, and lodging venues. The funds were made available by the Ohio General Assembly as part of Senate Bills 108 and 109, both of which the governor signed into law in May.

All four programs are administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency. Program guidelines, terms and conditions, and required documentation for all four programs are available now at BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov. The applications opened on June 29.

“The focus of this funding is primarily on Ohio-owned, small businesses that are important contributors to their local economy and the quality of life for the people who live there,” said Lt. Gov. Husted. “The grants will help these businesses buy equipment, hire more employees, and make needed updates to their facilities, so they, and the communities they serve, can recover faster.”

Ohio Small Business Development Centers and Ohio Minority Business Assistance Centers are staffed with advisors who can help businesses with the application process.

“The investments we make through these programs will ensure the survival and stability of our small businesses,” said Director of Development Lydia Mihalik. “Our small business owners and entrepreneurs are the heart of our economy, and we’re optimistic about the future.”