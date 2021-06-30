Steyers again travel to Navajo reservation

Independent staff and submitted information

On June 17, First United Methodist Church came to help local residents Nick and Val Steyer and their family and friends pack backpacks to take to youngsters on the Navajo reservation in Arizona.

A number of people helped Nick and Val Steyer pack backpacks to be taken to the Navajo reservation in Tuba City, Arizona. photo provided

“We are so grateful for this church and our entire community,” Val Steyer said, “We could not have done this without them. Thank you from my family to yours.

“Our all-powerful and all-knowing God sees every need and watches over every single vulnerable person on earth,” she added. “One of the powerful ways that God shows care for those who need help is through us: We are the hands and feet of Jesus. All glory to God.”

This is the second trip the Steyers have made to the Navajo reservation. Last fall, the family collected donations of food, clothing, water, and other items to take to the Navajos, who were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related lockdown.

Through the generosity of area residents and organizations, the Steyers have obtained 302 backpacks. Each backpack contains: five folders, a ruler, a notebook, a package of loose-leaf paper, a package of markers, a package of colored pencils, a package of crayons, two glue sticks or one bottle of glue, a pencil pouch that includes 12 pencils, a pair of scissors, four pens, a pencil sharpener, erasers, and pencil toppers.

A total of 80 backpacks are for middle school or high school students, and they all include a binder and water bottle.

There are also teacher supplies and a miscellaneous box that has toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, deodorant, Play-Doh, and other items etc.

The Steyers left June 20 with the backpacks and other items stored in a small U-Haul and arrived in Tuba City, Arizona, on the reservation, where the items were dropped off. The Steyers are now on their way back home.

“They were very grateful,” Val Steyer said of the backpacks and other items, noting that Pastor Brandon Ewer and his new church will distribute the backpacks on July 31.