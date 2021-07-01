Football breakdown by conference, region

Van Wert independent sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released 2021 football regional assignments on Wednesday and there are no changes for members of the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference or the Midwest Athletic Conference.

JJ Ward and the Crestview Knights will remain in Division VII, Region 26 this fall. Bob Barnes/file photo

Below is a breakdown of WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC teams and regions for 2021. Once the regular season is complete, the top 16 teams from each region will advance to the playoffs. In 2019, the top eight teams from each region advanced to the postseaon and in 2020, all teams qualified for the playoffs due to COVID-19, expect for a handful around the state that opted out. The playoff field was originally scheduled to be 12 teams per region this fall, but the OHSAA decided to add four more teams per region.

Western Buckeye League

Six of the 10 WBL teams will again compete in Division III, two are in Division IV and the remaining two are in Division V.

Division III, Region 10: Defiance

Division III, Region 12: Celina, Elida, Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial, Wapakoneta

Division IV, Region 14: Kenton, Van Wert

Division V, Region 18: Bath, Ottawa-Glandorf

Northwest Conference

Four of the eight NWC are in Division VI and the remaining four are in Division VII. That includes Leipsic, the newest member of the conference.

Division VI, Region 22: Bluffton, Columbus Grove

Division VI, Region 24: Allen East, Delphos Jefferson

Division VII, Region 26: Ada, Crestview, Leipsic, Spencerville

Green Meadows Conference

Of the eight GMC teams, including the newest member (Paulding), five are in Division VI, while the remaining three are in Division VII.

Division VI, Region 22: Fairview, Hicksville, Paulding, Tinora, Wayne Trace

Division VII, Region 26: Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton

Midwest Athletic Conference

The MAC is again comprised of 10 teams scattered in three different divisions and four different regions.

Division V, Region 20: Versailles

Division VI, Region 24: Anna, Coldwater, Fort Recovery, Minster, Parkway

Division VII, Region 26: Delphos St. John’s

Division VII, Region 28: Marion Local, New Bremen, St. Henry