Football breakdown by conference, region
Van Wert independent sports
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released 2021 football regional assignments on Wednesday and there are no changes for members of the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference or the Midwest Athletic Conference.
Below is a breakdown of WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC teams and regions for 2021. Once the regular season is complete, the top 16 teams from each region will advance to the playoffs. In 2019, the top eight teams from each region advanced to the postseaon and in 2020, all teams qualified for the playoffs due to COVID-19, expect for a handful around the state that opted out. The playoff field was originally scheduled to be 12 teams per region this fall, but the OHSAA decided to add four more teams per region.
Western Buckeye League
Six of the 10 WBL teams will again compete in Division III, two are in Division IV and the remaining two are in Division V.
Division III, Region 10: Defiance
Division III, Region 12: Celina, Elida, Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial, Wapakoneta
Division IV, Region 14: Kenton, Van Wert
Division V, Region 18: Bath, Ottawa-Glandorf
Northwest Conference
Four of the eight NWC are in Division VI and the remaining four are in Division VII. That includes Leipsic, the newest member of the conference.
Division VI, Region 22: Bluffton, Columbus Grove
Division VI, Region 24: Allen East, Delphos Jefferson
Division VII, Region 26: Ada, Crestview, Leipsic, Spencerville
Green Meadows Conference
Of the eight GMC teams, including the newest member (Paulding), five are in Division VI, while the remaining three are in Division VII.
Division VI, Region 22: Fairview, Hicksville, Paulding, Tinora, Wayne Trace
Division VII, Region 26: Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton
Midwest Athletic Conference
The MAC is again comprised of 10 teams scattered in three different divisions and four different regions.
Division V, Region 20: Versailles
Division VI, Region 24: Anna, Coldwater, Fort Recovery, Minster, Parkway
Division VII, Region 26: Delphos St. John’s
Division VII, Region 28: Marion Local, New Bremen, St. Henry
