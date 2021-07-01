Health Dept. reports 6 new COVID cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, June 24, for a total of 2,426 confirmed cases.

To date, the health department has given 11,077 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, July 8, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 15, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, 2-4 p.m.

Currently, all clinics are being held at the County Health Department.

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for all those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up. Unless specified, clinic dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Those attending the clinics should bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance info. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 or Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule a vaccination appointment.