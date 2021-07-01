June Art Exhibit to end, TCL set to begin

Things are hopping and ducks are preening in preparation for Town Creek Live and the sixth annual Duck Derpy on July 10.

Dinosaurs are coming to Town Creek Live 2021! Pictured here is the T-Rex visiting National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Win up to $1,000 for your winning duck! Racing ducks can be “adopted” at Wassenberg Art Center, our partner Main Street Van Wert, or online at wassenberartcenter.org.

Thanks to Central Insurance, Van Wert Health, and First Federal of Van Wert, we will be welcoming some very large guests. Dinosaurs! There will be a Town Creek Jurassic Art Exhibit, games, activities and art projects.

Town Creek Live is scheduled for July 10, 3 p.m.–midnight. Give us a call if you would like to become involved making Dino-art or would like to volunteer at Town Creek Live!

Our annual June Art Exhibit continues until July 4. Beautiful, original art to decorate your home at reasonable prices — come and see this incredible collection of regional work.

Pet Portrait classes will begin on July 16, at the Wassenberg Art Center. Call for more info or to sign up.

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Pet Portrait classes will begin on Thursday evenings starting July 16, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be taught by Wassenberg instructor, Ashley McClure. 4 sessions $45 WAC member, $55 regular price.

On August 5, 12, and 26, and September 2, artist Mike Huffman of Lima will offer acrylic painting classes. Learn some of the techniques he uses to achieve his iconic style. 4 sessions $45 WAC member, $55 regular price.

Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.