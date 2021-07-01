Louise M. (Rohr) Pflum

Louise M. (Rohr) Pflum, 97, born December 10, 1923, in Hargarten Falck, France, died June 30, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert. Her husband, Robert Pflum, preceded her in death on April 14, 2015. They were married for 69 years.

Louise M. (Rohr) Pflum

The daughter of Paul and Madeleine Rohr, she also had two brothers and two sisters, who all preceded her in death.

Surviving are her beloved children, Michelle (Tony) Brincefield of Van Wert, Jeff (Pamela) Pflum of Homosassa, Florida, and Nanette (Dave) Taylor of Powell; six grandchildren, Nicole Lynch, Mark Taylor, Bobby Pflum, Ben Pflum, Adam Brincefield, and Abbie Brincefield; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A granddaughter, Stacy Meredith, also preceded her in death.

Louise was a seamstress by trade and had to work as a teenager to support the family, due to her father being killed during World War II. She used her seamstress skills to make her wedding dress out of Robert’s U.S. Army-issue wool blanket after dying it purple.

Louise’s home was near the German border, which was overrun many times during the war. The German incursions forced her family to evacuate by train to southern France, where they would hide in caves. During one of those evacuations, Louise dropped her bag of limited belongings and could not retrieve it, forcing her to wear the same clothing for months in order to avoid German forces.

Louise shared a few stories of her childhood and early adult years while living through the war. One of her younger brothers hid out in the forest for many months, living off the land and the few rations left by the family. Another brother was captured and forced into labor concentration camps. She knew of French resistance fighters in her town who fought against the Germans, and would later notice they would disappear overnight, never to be seen again. At age 20, Louise became a railroad telegraph operator in wartime France. She took lunch breaks with what small staples she could find, but, during her lunch breaks, would give her meal to young women housed in railroad cars on rail sidings at her station. At the time, she had no knowledge of what their future would be.

It was while working as a telegraph operator that she met her future husband, Robert. Robert was in charge of U.S. Army troop withdrawals from Germany and France and his way of communicating down the railroad line was to use the telegraph. He met Louise and the rest is love and history. Louise learned English by listening to the radio — a Cincinnati station that carried “The Ruth Lyons Show” — but her usage of words got her in trouble several times while she first learned English.

She was an accomplished bowler who received many awards, and was a great cook who made the best-ever homemade coffee cakes, which she was still baking just weeks prior to her passing. She was an immaculate housekeeper, with everything spotless at all the times. She was still issuing cleaning instructions at her home days after admission to assisted care. Louise also made the best frozen lime Daiquiris, which she shared with her grandchildren when they were of age. There was never a hair out of place on her head.

She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and would brag on them every chance she had. She worked at Aeroquip for many years and raised their family along with Robert.

Louise lived a simple life with the few things she had, the same as what she grew up with. She will be sorely missed by those she left behind, although they will also reminisce about the beautiful, the fun, and some of the challenging times. She asked for her make-up, lipstick, and special perfume in her final days to go meet Robert. She was truly one of the last of the “Greatest Generation.”

Louise was also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Charles Obinwa celebrant. Burial will follow in Van Wert’s Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Mary’s Church.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.