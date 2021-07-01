Registration set for holiday bike tour

Independent staff and submitted information

Registration for the Van Wert County Historical Society’s 27th annual Firecracker Bike Tour will be held Saturday, July 3, at Jubilee Park, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Tour departure times run from approximately 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Those who want to take the long route are advised to leave by 9:30 that morning. The tour will be held rain or shine.

Enjoy a scenic tour through Van Wert County. Its rich, flat, farmlands were once part of the Great Black Swamp. Routes of 17 (27K), 34 (55K), and 62 (100K) miles will be offered. Jubilee Park is the departure and finish point.

A limited number of t-shirts will be available to purchase at check-in.

Post ride meal: Pizza, soft drinks, and water will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Jubilee Park. Non-rider meal stamps are $6 (children under 5 will be free) must present your hand stamp to participate in the meal.

Emergencies: First aid is provided by roving amateur radio personnel and radio equipped sag wagons along the route. Sag wagons will assist with breakdowns by providing transportation back to Jubilee Park.

Food stops: food stops will be spaced over the routes at approximately 20-mile intervals; water, fresh fruit, and cookies will be served.

Printable registration forms are available on the Historical Society’s website: historicalvanwert.com.