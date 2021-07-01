Stoller has big game, Van Wert wins

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — TJ Stoller had five RBIs to help power Van Wert to a five inning, 16-3 win over Delphos Jefferson in opening round ACME baseball sectional action at Crestview on Thursday.

Stoller singled in Ethan Mooney and Damon McCracken in the second inning, drove in Mooney and Kaden Bates in the third and doubled home Bates in the fourth inning.

In addition, Stoller pitched the first 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit and three runs (zero earned) with four strikeouts and a walk. Aiden Pratt pitched the remainder of the game gave up a hit with two strikeouts.

The Cougars (12-2) trailed 2-0 after the first inning but scored seven runs in the second, two in the third, six in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Van Wert is slated to play Crestview at 6 p.m. today.