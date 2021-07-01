VW Forward project awarded $2.5 million in tax credits

Ohio Development Services Agency Director Lydia Mihalik (left) chats with Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker (center) and Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam prior to touring buildings involved in the first two phases of the Van Wert Forward downtown development project. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County Foundation Development Director Amanda Miller said Wednesday that, when she woke up that morning, she said to herself: “This is going to be a high-five, gold-medal day.” For the foundation and its Van Wert Forward project, that assessment hits pretty close to the mark.

Wednesday was the day the Ohio Development Services Agency awarded the newest round of Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits and Van Wert received its first two awards under the program — one of just 13 communities statewide to receive awards this year.

Tax credits awarded for the 26th round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit program totaled $35.8 million and involved 13 communities and 51 buildings across the state.

Lydia Mihalik, director of the state development services agency, was in Van Wert Wednesday to announce the awards to the media and a group of Van Wert Forward project stakeholders at the foundation’s downtown office.

“I would hope that you will take this and run with it; celebrate it, but don’t rest there,” she said of the awards, while praising the foundation and its partners for forming a coalition for the multi-phase downtown project, and hoped to see them compete for other tax credit awards in the future. “Be that community that everyone is gunning for, because it is pretty unique to find a coalition like this.”

The downtown project received two tax credit awards of $1.25 million each for a total of $2.5 million. The tax credits were for the first two phases of the Van Wert Forward project, which involve a total of 11 buildings and a total cost of approximately $25.4 million. When completed, the first two phases of the project will result in more than 50 new second-story residential spaces and a number of new commercial spaces, including one specially developed to accommodate a downtown restaurant.

Mihalik said her agency was pleased to be a small part of such a forward-thinking project.

“You have an opportunity here to transform a place, and you’re doing it in all the right ways,” she added.

Foundation CEO Seth Baker said programs such as the historic preservation tax credits program are crucial to the success of the Van Wert Forward project.

“The work that we do just would not be possible without these kinds of opportunities,” Baker told Mihalik. “We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity to engage in this kind of project.”

Baker explained that the foundation’s Board of Trustees decided a couple of years ago to change its focus from primarily distributing relatively small annual grants to local non-profits and scholarships to county students to becoming more engage in the community as a whole.

Some of the foundation’s impetus for change, Baker said, came from the fact that the county was, for all intents and purposes, providing approximately $1 million in annual scholarships “so that students would leave the county and never come back.”

Foundation trustees began looking for projects to improve the community’s quality of life, attract new businesses, and create jobs that would keep local graduates at home — or, at the least, attract new residents to replace those students who moved away.

The new focus led to a meeting with Eric Shields of development company Pago USA, and that firm and one of its partners, The Model Group, have been instrumental in helping the foundation and its development partners plan the Van Wert Forward project.