Local church offers 127 Yard Sale spaces

Independent staff and submitted information

After 16 long and tedious months of COVID lockdowns, local residents are all looking forward to a fabulous summer of fun and being outdoors with others. People have mostly stayed at home and completed a few “clean-up” projects around the house, so now is the time to sell those unwanted treasures to someone new.

The U.S. 127 Yard Sale is back up and running for 2021 and will run from August 4-7 at North Union United Methodist Church, 4486 U.S. 127 North, which is a high-traffic venue directly on the route of the “World’s Longest Yard Sale”. Spaces are available to rent in the church’s yard.

A 20-foot by 20-foot space rents for $25 and a 20-foot by 30-foot space rents for $35. Those rates rent spaces for all four days of the sale, with set-up at the church beginning on Tuesday, August 3, starting at 4 p.m. Tables are available to rent for $10 each, while rental spaces are on the lawn to allow for easy tent anchoring.

The church’s Kitchen Committee will again have a wide variety of homemade food (hot food and desserts) and cold drinks for sale in the air-conditioned social room during sale hours all four days of the event. The church’s clean and tidy restrooms are also available for weary shoppers (and sellers).

The location, its food service, and its facilities make the church the best spot in town to set up shop and sell yard sale items.

“We are expecting attendance to be very high this year. People are ready to get out and about,” said Del Free, 127 Yard Sale event manager for North Union UMC. “With the exception of the 2020 COVID shutdown year, North Union has hosted this sale event since 2008. We’ve got sellers and shoppers that have used our facility for 13 years and we are so excited to see everyone again.”

Interested renters should contact Free at 419.203.1726 for more information or to reserve a space. In addition, sellers may also contact the North Union UMC office at 419.238.1907 during office hours, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, to reserve a space.