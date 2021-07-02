Rolstens leave bequest to VW Foundation

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker announced a new designated endowment fund: The Tim A. Rolsten and Patricia A. Rolsten Memorial Fund.

Tim and Pat Rolsten were married on July 31, 1981. Together, they shared many adventures and beautiful memories while raising a blended family. Pat retired as an LPN. In addition to nursing, she helped her husband work the family farm. Tim used his master’s degree in business to operate a successful farm and seed corn business. He also served many years as a Pleasant Township trustee.

Posing with a photo of Pat and Tim Rolsten are (from the left) Van Wert County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Clark,, Edward Jones financial advisor Thaison Leaser, Kevin McGough (son of Patricia Rolsten), Trinity United Methodist Church Pastor David To, and Foundation CEO Seth Baker. photo provided

The Rolstens were longtime members of Trinity United Methodist Church and former members of Elks Lodge 1197. They enjoyed attending TinCaps baseball games, Crestview basketball games, watching NASCAR, and vacationing in Branson, Missouri.

Following the Rolstens’ charitable wishes, one-third of the fund ($194,447) is gifted to Trinity United Methodist Church for the church’s general purposes. The remaining two-thirds create The Tim A. Rolsten and Patricia A. Rolsten Memorial Fund in support of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio City Fire Department.

The Van Wert County Foundation is a non-profit community organization serving Van Wert County and surrounding areas by inspiring philanthropy and mobilizing resources to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.

More information is available at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.