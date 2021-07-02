VW teachers donate…

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers recently donated funds to Brumback Library for its summer reading program and to the YWCA for its summer food program. Each group received $1,500 for the above programs. Shown above are (from the left) VWFT President Chuck Rollins, Brumback Assistant Director Marcia Weldy, VWFT Treasurer Charlie Witten, and summer reading program participants Jarrett and Mox Sinn. Below, Rollins and Witten are with Betsy Hamman, YWCA summer food program director. photos provided