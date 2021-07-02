YWCA sets free Human Trafficking event

Independent staff and submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County announces a free in-person learning event. Human Trafficking 101 will be offered Monday July 26, at First United Church Basement at 7 p.m. Jamie Evans, YWCA director of victims services, will lead the event and give participants the basic knowledge they need to be in the know about human trafficking in Ohio and more specifically in our area.

“When it comes to human trafficking crimes, Ohio is ranked fourth in the nation, right behind states like California, Texas, and Florida,” Evans said. “Trafficking doesn’t happen just in large cities … it can, and has, happened right here in our small town.”

Anyone can potentially come into contact with a human trafficking victim, but those in medical and service professions (cosmetologists, waiters/waitresses, hotel staff, etc.) may experience contact with victims more often. Knowing how to spot the signs and safely help victims will also be discussed.

“Participants need to be aware of how to identify a trafficking victim and how to assist them and put an end to this crime,” Evans noted.

During the Human Trafficking 101 event, different types of trafficking will be defined as well as identifying who the most vulnerable are. Tactics traffickers typically use to lure victims will be discussed and a short question and answer session will follow.

In the past few years, social media has perpetuated many myths regarding human trafficking and what it looks like.

“Our goal is to dispel these and other myths surrounding trafficking and give everyone some real truth and insight,” Evans said.

It is recommended that participants be 18 and older to participate, due to the candor of the discussion. Interested individuals may sign up for free on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-trafficking101-tickets-157048497283) or contact Julie Schaufelberger at the YWCA (julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org) to register. This event can also be found on the Events page of the YWCA website (www.ywcavanwertcounty.org). The final day to register is July 23.

