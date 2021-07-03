Dairy barn fire…

Seven area fire departments, Convoy, Van Wert, Ohio City, Wren, Scott, Payne, and Monroeville, Indiana, were dispatched to a dairy barn fire that occurred early Saturday morning at 3328 Mentzer Church Road. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was also dispatched to provide canteen assistance and traffic control at the scene. McDonald’s, Chief Supermarket, and Pak-A-Sak convenience store donated food and drink items to keep first responders hydrated and fed while battling the fire for several hours Saturday morning. The barn was a total loss. CERT photo