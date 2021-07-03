Lancers, Cougars enjoy ACME victories

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Van Wert are set to square off in ACME District 5 West sectional action after both teams posted wins on Friday. Below is a brief recap of the action.

Lincolnview 5 Delphos St. John’s 3

CONVOY — A three-run fifth inning provided to be the difference as Lincolnview defeated Delphos St. John’s 5-3 in ACME sectional action at Crestview.

The game was tied 2-2 with two outs in the top of the fifth when Carson Fox doubled in Jared Kesler, then the next batter, Austin Bockrath, stepped to the plate and belted a triple that scored Fox. The third run came when Bockrath scored on a passed ball.

The Blue Jays had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and scored when Landon Grothaus crossed home plate on an error, but Keegan Farris induced a pop fly to end the game.

Farris pitched all seven innings and allowed nine hits and two earned runs while striking out three and walking one.

Lincolnview’s other two runs came when Caden Hanf scored on a second inning sacrifice fly by Kyle Hamilton and a third inning RBI single by Bockrath that plated Fox.

Delphos John’s tied the game in the bottom of the third on back-to-back hits – an RBI double by Jack Gerker and an RBI single by TJ Werts.

The Lancers will face Van Wert at 2 p.m. today.

Van Wert 16 Crestview 3

CONVOY — In the second game of the day at Crestview, Van Wert defeated the host Knights 16-3 in five innings.

The Cougars left no doubt early on by scoring seven runs in the first and eight more in the third.

Already leading 2-0, Ethan Mooney doubled in Luke Wessell and Damon McCracken, then after Mooney scored on a grounder by AJ Proffitt, Carson Smith singled home Proffitt, then Kaiden Bates doubled in Smith for a 7-0 lead.

Van Wert’s third inning scores came without a hit. Five runs were scored on five consecutive walks, two other runs came on wild pitches and the remaining run was scored on a ground ball out with runners on second and third.

All three of Crestview’s runs came in the second. Connor Sheets scored on a grounder by Zach Forwerk, Parker Spieth scored on a wild pitch and Kaden Kreischer doubled in Bryson Penix.

Van Wert will face Lincolnview at 2 p.m. today.