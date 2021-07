Brumback lists weekly reading activities

Independent staff and submitted information

The following is the schedule of activities for Brumback Library’s Summer Reading Program for the week of July 5-10:

Main Library

Elephant & Piggie Week

Tuesday, July 6

10 a.m. — Elephant and Piggie Story Time

Guessing Game

Wednesday, July 7

10 a.m. — Elephant Story & Craft Time

10:30 a.m. — Dr. Dave’s Whiz Bang Science “Tales of Tails”

Thursday, July 8

10 a.m. — Toddler Story Time

10:30 a.m. — Symphony Story Time with the Lima Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble

Elephant Games

Friday, July 9

10:30 a.m. — Happy Pig Day! Story & Craft Time

Saturday, July 10

Elmer Elephant Painting Craft

Convoy Branch

Tuesday, July 6

Scratch Fun and Scavenger Hunt

Wednesday, July 7

10-10:30 a.m. — Story Time and Ladybug Craft

Thursday, July 8

Pom Pom Caterpillar

Friday, July 9

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 10

Let’s Go to the Zoo

Middle Point Branch

Tuesday, July 6

Branch is closed

Wednesday, July 7

9:30 a.m.– Story Time and Mouse Craft

Thursday, July 8

6-6:30 a.m. — Story Time and Fox Craft

Friday, July 9

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 10

Scavenger Hunt

Let’s Go to the Zoo

Ohio City Branch

Tuesday, July 6

9:30 a.m. — Story Time & Snake Craft

Wednesday, July 7

Branch is closed

Thursday, July 8

Spinning Tops

Friday, July 9

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 10

Hidden Objects

Willshire Branch

Tuesday, July 6

1 p.m. — Story Time and Cow Sack Puppet

Wednesday, July 7

Balloon Man

Thursday, July 8

Paper Plate Snake Craft

Friday, July 9

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 10

The Letter “S”

Wren Branch

Tuesday, July 6

Cow Sack Puppet

Wednesday, July 7

Balloon Man

Thursday, July 8

Paper Plate Snake

Friday, July 9

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 10

The Letter “S”