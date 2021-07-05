Cougars beat Lancers for No. 1 seed

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Van Wert wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the ACME West sectional with a five-inning 14-4 win over Lincolnview on Monday.

The Cougars (15-2) set the tone with six runs in the first inning, before adding a run in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Lincolnview scored a pair of runs in the first and one each in the third and fourth innings. In addition, the Lancers had seven errors in the game.

Turner Witten led Van Wert with three hits and two RBIs, while Ethan Mooney had a hit and three RBIs. Damon McCracken scored three runs and finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs, while Witten and Luke Wessell each scored three runs.

Carson Fox led Lincolnview with three hits, while Austin Bockrath had two. Dane Ebel, Caden Hanf, Evan Miller and Jared Jesse each drove in runs for the Lancers.

Earlier on Monday, Lincolnview defeated Crestview 10-8 to advance to the game against Van Wert.

The Cougars will face St. Marys in district competition at 4 p.m. Friday at Elida, followed by No. 2 seed Lincolnview and Lima Central Catholic.