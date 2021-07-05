Donna (Dailey) Baxter

Donna (Dailey) Baxter passed away at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Highland Springs in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Donna (Daily) Baxter

She was born May 5, 1932, to Amos and Barbara (Weaver) Dailey, who both preceded her in death. On November 27, 1982, she married John Baxter, who passed away March 20, 2021.

The youngest of 13 children, she was also preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.

She worked as an Avon lady, at Derry Drugs and also was employed at Continental Can (Greif Bros.) before leaving Van Wert County in 1984 for Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where she and John operated Baxter’s Stained Glass for the next 35 years. She loved talking with visitors at the shop, and enjoyed flowers, birds, and driving through Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

She is survived by her children, Randall (Katina Walls) Burton of Newark, Delaware, and Krista Pillon of Burlington Kentucky; a stepson, William (Julie Baer) Baxter; five grandchildren, Andrew Burton of Delaware (Ohio), Hunter and Chase Pillon of Burlington, Kentucky, Robert Baxter of Albany, and Eric Baxter of Van Wert; two great-grandchildren, Randal and Katyna Burton of Delaware; and a “almost” son, Larry Krabbe of Punta Gorda, Florida.

Funeral services for Donna will be held at noon Thursday, July 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna’s memory can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://alz.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.