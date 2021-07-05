James F. Carmichael

James F. “Fred” Carmichael, 70, of Lima, passed away at 12:17 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Fred was born January 13, 1951, in Rockwood, Tennessee, to James F.

Carmichael Sr. and F. Lynne (Rayburn) Wilson. On July 20, 1974, he married

Debbie (Linn) Carmichael.

He was a 1968 graduate of Van Wert High School and then attended drafting

school in Dayton. He retired from Federal Mogul Corporation. He was a member and past governor of Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert, and a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns, NASCAR, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; a sister, Lori (David) Burnett; one sister-in-law, Judy (Kim) Spyker; a brother-in-law, David (Lety) Linn; two cousins, Joe (Rhonda) Whitacre and Lynda Purmort; a niece, Sierra (Doug) Thatcher; and a nephew, Joshua Burnett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Carmichael Sr. and F. Lynne Wilson; a sister-in-law, Jean (Mike) Lasak; an aunt and uncle, Joe and Wilma Whitacre; and cousin, Tim Purmort.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, with the Rev. Larry Molaski officiating.

Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807, Deb’s Dogs, 1560 Wonderlick Road, Lima, OH 45805, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com