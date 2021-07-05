Jennifer Mills-Smith

Jennifer Mills-Smith, 51, passed away at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, under hospice care.

Jennifer Mills-Smith

Jennifer was born November 12, 1969, to James and Kurako (Saito) Mills, who both preceded her in death.

Jennifer loved to read, listen to music, travel, and cook. She collected makeup and enjoyed Yellow Stone National Park and studying her Japanese culture. She loved her children endlessly, as well as her Chihuahua Ringo. She was always supportive and always advocated for her children.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Smith of Van Wert; two children, Bella and Layne Smith of Van Wert; a sister, Kathy Proffitt of Waynesville; and two nieces, Lindsey Baker and Shelby Cronan.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. that at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.