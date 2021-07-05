Outdoorsmen set military shooting match

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a modern military shooting match on Saturday, July 10, at the group’s property at 9093 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 that morning.

Any modern military rifle, such as an M-1 Garand or AR-15, may be used. Shooters may use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once people shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan to the public for use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might want to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammunition, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes the target fee.For more information, check out the Outdoorsmen Association’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or