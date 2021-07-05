Van Wert 4 Mile set for Saturday night

Submitted information

This Saturday evening, downtown Van Wert will have runners from across the county and the world passing through the Town Creek Live Festival and traversing South Walnut Street and Washington Place.

This year’s Van Wert 4 Mile, presented by Van Wert Health and Van Wert County, features local runners from Delphos St. Johns, Lincolnview and other local high schools and middle schools as well as at least 5 U.S. Olympic trials qarathon qualifiers, NCAA National Champions, NCAA All-Americans, Big Ten Champions and your neighbor down the street.

The 2021 Van Wert 4 Mile will be held this Saturday night in the downtown area. Runners ranging from middle school to Olympic-caliber are scheduled to compete. Photo submitted

Local high school cross country programs have the opportunity to raise money for their program by bringing at least 10 members to participate in the 4-Mile or 1-Mile. In particular, the race organizers will use the results to identify the fastest runner associated with each high school team and, subsequently, subtract 10 seconds off of the fastest runners time for each community member that affiliates themselves with the cross country program on the race sign-up form. The winning team will receive a $250 donation to the program. In 2019, Van Wert narrowly edged out Lincolnview for the donation.

Additionally, any high school cross country program that brings at least 10 members (community members, family, alumni and athletes) will receive a donation. Over the past few years, the Van Wert 4 Mile raised over $3,000 for local community organizations including local cross county teams and trail development programs.

The race features teams of elite and sub-elite post runners, including Pittsburg Track Club, Great Lakes Elite from Michigan, Red Cedar Running Club from Michigan, Wolf Creek Track Club from Pennsylvania, and Playmakers from Michigan.

On the women’s team competition, Playmakers New Balance is aiming to defend their title. Notable elites in the women’s field include six-time NCAA Division I All-American, four-time Big Ten Conference Champion and 2006 Big Ten Athlete of the Year, University of Michigan alumni, Erin Ralston. NCAA Runner Up, Alsu Lenneman from Eastern Michigan University (15:43 5k) who trains in Michigan and originally from Russia will be making the trip to Van Wert. Another former Ohio State graduate and Olympic Trials Qualifier, Molly Bookmeyer of Columbus leads the women’s elite field as she boasts 1:12 half marathon and 16:15 5K personal records.

A future Van Wert 4-miler crossed the 2019 finish line in a stroller. Photo submitted

Several Playmakers women will be making the trip from Michigan including Melanie Brender who competed for Michigan State University and was a member of a NCAA National Championship Team. Mel also was a professional runner for Hanson’s-Brooks ODP and is an Olympic trials qualifier with a 1:14 half marathon and 16:35 5K personal record. Hope Van Dyke is a Calvin graduate has a 5K personal record of 17:42. Playmakers runner, Albion grad, and NCAA Division III All-American Jess Shaw will also highlight the elite field with a 17:03 5K personal record. Lincolnview school record holder and Purdue-Fort Wayne bound runner, Madison Langdon will be highlighting the field for local females in the race field.

The men’s team race returns both defending team champions, Playmakers and Wolf Creek Track Club. The Playmakers team includes CMU graduate Charles Smogoleski (14:37 5K personal record), Brendon Moloney of Aquanas College (24:52 8K personal record), Jerome Recker of SVSU (1:07 half marathon), Olympic trials qualifier Johnny Crain of North Central College (1:03 half marathon), and Van Wert High School, Ohio Northern and Youngstown State graduate Justin Dickman (14:55 5K).

Red Cedar Running Club from Michigan will also be bringing a strong contingent including Olympic Trials Qualifier Mitch Klinger (14:08 5K), Andrew Benkvosky of Olivet College (1:07 half marathon), Andrew Mangiapane (14:39 5L), and Spencer Nousain (14:37 5K). Juris Silenieks, an Olympic trials qualifier, former Sycracuse Orangeman NCAA cross country team national champion will lead a strong contingent from the Pittsburg Track Club looking to play spoiler in the men’s team competition.

Van Wert 4 Mile champion and Van Wert native Jame Ngandu, a former Division II cross country and track 10K champion with a 5K personal record of 13:46, will be back toeing the line with his training partner Victor Shitsama who currently runs for Oklahoma State University (13:53 5K).

2019 Champion and recent 2:11 marathoner Nathan Martin looks to have a showdown on the streets of Van Wert where he currently owns the 4 Mile course record in a blazing 17:40. Nathan Martin also brings a highly talented team from the Great Lakes Track Club from Michigan.

The race would not be possible without the support and financial contributions from several local businesses including Van Wert Health, Van Wert County, Straley Realty and Auctioneers, 540 Martial Arts, Peelle Law Offices, the Marketing Junkie, Chief Supermarkets, and Ruler of Van Wert.

A 300m children’s run will begin at 7:35 p.m. A 1-mile fun run and walk are available for children and adults alike beginning at 7:40 p.m. Registration opens at Egress Stadium at 6 p.m. and the 4 Mile will begin promptly at 8 p.m. with all races starting and finishing at the Van Wert County Courthouse on Main Street running south on Walnut Street, around Franklin Park and around Washington Place.

For more information or to sign up today see the race website at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/VanWert/VanWert4Mile.