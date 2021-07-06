Local PERI chapter plans July meeting

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert County PERI Chapter will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

Guest speaker will be one of the Van Wert County commissioners. Come, bring a fellow retiree, and learn what’s going on around the community, as well as news from the Ohio Public Employees System.

Rolls and coffee will be served, beginning at 9 that morning.