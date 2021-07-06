Retired teachers plan summer meeting

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will hold its summer luncheon meeting and program at noon Friday, July 9, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The “inside” summertime picnic lunch includes a cheeseburger deluxe, all-American potato salad, fruited gelatin salad, ice cream sundae, plus lemonade and coffee. The meal cost is $11, with a reservation needed by Wednesday, July 7, at 5 p.m., to Deb Kleinhenz (419.203.2283 or debklz@roadrunner.com). Retired educator guests are welcome to attend with a lunch reservation submitted.

Guest speaker will be Jamie Linn Ramos, owner of Jamie Linn’s Boutique and Board member/executive director of Haven of Hope men’s homeless shelter in Van Wert. She will share thoughts on her journey of resilience amidst life’s obstacles and challenges, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A brief business session will follow with ORTA updates of interest to STRS pension participants.

For more information on the upcoming luncheon program or details concerning membership in ORTA (Ohio Retired Teachers Association), contact local VWARTA President Deb Kleinhenz at the above number.