Area club sets Flea Market & Trade Days

Independent staff and submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club announced its annual Flea Market and Trade Days will be held dawn to dusk July 29-31 on the club’s grounds, two miles east of Willshire on State Route 81.

Willshire club prepares for Flea Market and Trade Days event later this month. photo provided

Area residents are invited to bring the entire family — admission and parking are free. All types of flea market items, crafts, cement figures, tools, dog supplies, antiques, fishing, and hunting supplies will be offered for sale at the event.

The Vendor’s Auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Breakfast, lunch, and supper concessions are also available each day. Hosted by the Willshire Fire Department, breakfast begins at 5:30 a.m., while lunch and supper are hosted by the Parkway Booster Club.

A few vendor spaces are still available for $30. No three-wheelers or four-wheelers are allowed, except for use by those who are handicapped, while anyone driving those vehicles must be 16 or older.

Latest details and updates are posted on the Sportsman’s Club’s Facebook page at @WillshireSportsmansClub.

Willshire Sportsman’s Club is non-profit organization that offers membership for only $10 per year. Club meetings are every third Monday at 7 p.m. and two turkey shoots are planned for this fall. The public is welcome to attend.

For details, call Ron Schumm at 419.495.2730 or Dan Strader at 419.203.4557.