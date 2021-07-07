Chamber seeks golf outing participants

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces that registration is open for the Chamber’s annual Golf Classic at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday, July 21.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. for the morning flight and noon for the afternoon flight. Enjoy a day of “friendly-competitive” golf, with a best ball scramble format, and experience the best networking of the summer with colleagues.

The Golf Classic will offer a variety of contests, including “longest putt.” as well as a tee advancement opportunity. Participate in one of the area’s premier golf outings, while also supporting the mission of the Chamber and making important business connections.

Each golfer will receive a golfer gift bag, as well as lunch provided by Willow Bend.

Team fees and sponsorship opportunities for the 2021 Chamber Gold Classic are:

Pro-headline sponsor: $750 (includes hole signage, speaking opportunity at awards dinner, fees for one foursome, name displayed prominently onsite on the day of outing and business name and logo on award programs).

19th Hole sponsorships: $500 (includes hole signage, fees for one foursome, business name and logo on award programs).

ACE sponsorship: $400 (incudes hole signage and fees for one foursome).

To register online go to www.vanwertchamber.com or contact the Chamber office by calling 419.238.4390 or emailing mark@vanwertchamber.com.