State agencies called in for manure spill

Independent staff and submitted information

JENNINGS TOWNSHIP — An accidental spill of an estimated 200,000 gallons of chicken manure into a Van Wert County creek was dealt with on Wednesday by the county Emergency Management Agency.

County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy noted the spill occurred when an irrigation system that pumps liquid manure from a lagoon onto fields accidentally pumped throughout night from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, dumping what he estimated as 200,000 gallons of liquid chicken manure. The large amount of manure then accessed a field tile and spread into a creek in Jennings Township on the southeast side of the county and traveled approximately a mile and into Auglaize County before being discovered.

According to McCoy, the manure spill killed fish in the creek and the owners of the irrigation system, Pine Valley Ranch Chicken Farm, have now diked the creek to contain the spill and keep it from travelling further downstream.

Agencies on the scene and coordinating the spill containment and clean-up included the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.