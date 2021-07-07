Town Creek Live! coming this weekend

Town Creek Live! is this Saturday, 3 p.m. to midnight! Ducks racing in the sixth annual Duck Derpy will launch approximately at 6:15 p.m. and head down Town Creek to the finish line. You could win up to $1,000! Racing ducks may be “adopted” at the Wassenberg Art Center or our partner Main Street Van Wert or online at wassenberartcenter.org.

Thanks to Central Insurance, Van Wert Health and First Federal Van Wert, we will be welcoming some very large guests. Dinosaurs! There will be a Town Creek Jurassic Art Exhibit, games, activities and Jurassic art projects! Give us a call if you would like to become involved making Dino-art or would like to volunteer at Town Creek Live!

Vanity Crash, popular Cleveland band and Kaitlyn Schmit & the Move are the featured live music slated for the free Town Creek Live festival this Saturday, July 10.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Pet Portrait Class: July 15, 22, 29, from 6-9 p.m. in our classroom in conjunction with our weekly Pint Nights. The class will be taught by Ashley McClure. Goals and objectives for this workshop will include a vast variety of painting techniques and artist exploration.

Beginning July 15, a Pet Portraits class taught by Ashley McClure will be offered at Wassenberg Art Center.

Artists will create and explore freely in a fun and supportive atmosphere. By the end of the workshop, each artist will take home knowledge of different painting techniques to help aid in their continuing creative journey. Artists will also complete their very own pet portrait of their furry friend. Paint and canvasses provided, brushes available. Cost is $55 WAC member price, $65 regular price. Sign up soon, limited space available.

Acrylic Painting with artist Mike Huffman: August 5,12, 26, and September 2, 6-9 p.m. Instructor: Mike Huffman. Learn the action techniques of this professional artist while developing your own style. Cost is $55 WAC member price, $65 regular price. Paint and canvasses provided, brushes available, we encourage you to purchase your own per instructor recommendation. Sign up soon, limited space available.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.