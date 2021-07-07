Willshire man gets prison terms on sex-related counts

Van Wert independent staff

A Willshire man found guilty of four counts of sexual battery was sentenced to what is essentially a six-year prison term this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Kevin Browning, 44, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on each of four counts of sexual battery, each a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered that counts 1 and 2 and 3 and 4 be grouped and run concurrently to each other. In addition, the first two counts and the second two counts are to run consecutive to each other for a total prison term of 72 months.

Judge Burchfield also gave Browning credit for five days already served and also classified him as a Tier 3 sex offender, which means he will have to register as a sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Also this week, Dustin Stuckey, 35, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his electronically monitored house arrest program by being in possession of methamphetamine and syringes.

Stuckey’s house arrest program was then revoked, and he was ordered to serve the remainder of a 180-day sentence in jail.