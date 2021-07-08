Ex-nursing home worker’s convictions upheld on appeal

Third Ohio District Court of Appeals building in Lima.

LIMA — The 2018 conviction of a former nursing home office administrator on theft and forgery charges was upheld this week by the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals.

The appellate court denied Tina Hulbert’s appeal of her conviction on two counts of theft from an elderly or disabled person, one a felony of the second degree and the other a fifth-degree felony, and four counts of forgery, each a felony of the fourth degree.

Hulbert was sentenced to an aggregate of five years in prison on the above charges in September 2018 in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The charges stemmed from her alleged thefts of money from the funds of nursing home patients and the forging of checks in patients’ names.

Hulbert was suspended from her position after irregularities were discovered in patient accounts when her supervisor was away from her job and a corporate replacement was brought in. An internal audit conducted by corporate staff discovered more discrepancies, such as lateral transfers from one patient’s account to another patient’s account (which is forbidden by the nursing home’s corporate policy), missing funds from a patient’s account, accepting cash payments for services not rendered, and checks that appeared to be forged.

The Van Wert Police Department was eventually brought in to conduct a criminal investigation and state authorities were also informed of the situation. The VWPD investigation resulted in grand jury indictments related to the missing funds, which totaled between $37,500 and $150,000, and she was eventually convicted following a jury trial in mid-August 2018.

Hulbert, who was represented by attorney Clayton J. Crates, appealed her convictions on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence to convict her, and that the trial judge committed prejudicial error by denying her motion to dismiss the case against her because of insufficient evidence presented to convict her.

An opinion written by Judge John Willamowski reviewed Hulbert’s assignments of error and wrote in detail of the facts of the case and his findings that all of Hulbert’s convictions were supported by reasonable evidence justifying the charges, including the specifications that the thefts and forgeries targeted elderly or disabled persons.

According to County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, Common Pleas Judge Martin Burchfield has set a date of July 26 for Hulbert to report to jail for subsequent transportation to prison in order to serve out her prison sentence. However, Hulbert could seek to have that order stayed by the Supreme Court of Ohio.